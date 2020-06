BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Ministry of Health release daily coronavirus figures

SPAIN’S Ministry of Health reports 63 deaths in the last seven days. Despite the weekly increase in numbers, there was only one deceased reported compared to yesterday after two days without any fatality. The infected diagnosed by PCR in the last 24 hours is 219, an increase compared to yesterday when they were 137. Since the beginning of the health crisis, 27,128 people have died in Spain and 240,326 have been infected.