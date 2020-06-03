BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

According to these latest data, the pandemic has killed at least 29,021 in France since March 1, including 18,671 in hospitals and 10,350 in social and medico-social establishments such as nursing homes. Figures for the latter have not been updated since Tuesday and will not be updated until next week, June 9.

In the intensive care units, 1,210 patients with a severe form remain hospitalised and 26 new serious cases have been admitted in the last 24 hours. Taking exits into account, the balance is still negative in these services reserved for critical infections, with 43 Covid-19 patients less than the day before.