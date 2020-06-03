Balearic President talks safe corridors and reactivating tourism in Mallorca and Ibiza with German Ambassador

ESTABLISHING safe corridors between Germany and the Balearic Islands to reactivate the archipelago’s tourism sector was one of the main subjects under discussion in a meeting between the regional government president and the German Ambassador to Spain.

The Balearic government leader Francina Armengol and regional Tourism, Employment and Economic Model minister Iago Negueruela met on Tuesday via videoconference with Ambassador Wolfgang Dold, as well as the Geman Consul in Palma Karin Köller.

Armengol and Dold agreed on the need to guarantee that the recovery of Mallorca’s all-important German tourist market in the Balearics has to be in conditions of maximum safety guarantees, both for visitors and for the islands’ residents.

The Balearic administration is hoping there will be a pilot tourism project which would see the first German tourists visit the islands in the second fortnight of this month to test out the safe corridor between Germany and the archipelago.

Armengol explained the project would be run in collaboration with German tour operators TUI, DER Touristik and Schauinsland Reisen.

In positive news for the Balearics and luring back German tourists to the islands this summer, the Ambassador praised the archipelago for its management of the coronavirus crisis.

Negueruela underlined the importance of being able to market the Balearics as a safe destination in the new Covid-19 reality.