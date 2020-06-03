Bad News for Costa del Sol’s Famous Feira de Malaga as Andalucia Recommends That Mayors Should Not Authorise Ferias or Romerias

THIS Tuesday, the Junta de Andalucia recommended that the mayors of its municipalities do not authorise the typical feria and romeria events held in the months of June, July and August in order to avoid a possible outbreak of the coronavirus crisis.

Elias Bendodo, the counsellor for the presidency and a spokesperson for the Junta, announced that the President of the Junta, Juanma Moreno has communicated this message of “prudence” to the various municipalities of the region and said that “this is not the time to take risks” by holding massive events such as fairs, romerias or pilgrimages. Furthermore, Bendodo has warned that doing so would place Andalucia at risk of developing another outbreak which would in turn “be lethal for our economy.”

With these types of massive concentrations, it is basically impossible to maintain the correct safety distances. He stresses that the virus has not simply disappeared but that it is “still with us.” Therefore, the suspension of the Malaga Fair or Romeria is essential for the safety of Spanish residents.

Today the governing council for Andalucia decided that activities which do not take place in orderly spaces “where attendees occupy seats that can maintain adequate physical distance” and which occur in spaces “where the probability of possible contagion cannot be controlled” and would make “traceability impossible” should not go forth. Unfortunately, ferias and romerias create these uncontrollable and untraceable environments full of people coming and going.

-- Advertisement --



In order for an event to become authorised, the appropriate technical and environmental conditions need to be ensured, for example there must be specific guarantees for hygiene and sanitary conditions, accessibility, comfort and noise levels.

Phase 3 of the de-escalation plan and a transition towards a new normality does not include any measures regarding the reopening of parades, festivals or large gatherings of people.