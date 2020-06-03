Access to Santanyi cove on Spain’s holiday island Mallorca closed to non-residents

SANTANYI Council has closed access to the popular S’Almuina cove to non-residents.

Only people who live in the municipality are allowed to drive to this area of the locality. Visitors have to use the free parking area at the entrance to Cala Llombards and walk the 1.5 kilometres to S’Almuina.

Local Police have the job of controlling the barrier to the access and of only letting through residents.

The local authority said despite the current absence of tourists on Mallorca, the decision had been taken to “maintain the measure already implemented a few years ago to guarantee the safety and peace quiet of Cala S’Almuina residents and owners.”

Maria Maria Pons stressed it was the council’s responsibility to “ensure that services like rubbish collection and ambulances can have access without problems.”

The council also announced that the shuttle bus service from the parking area to the Santanyi beaches will not be put into operation until the situation is “completely normalised.”