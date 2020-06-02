Use of face masks & social distancing must continue in the ‘new normal’, confirms Spain’s Health Minister

IN a press conference today, Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa, stated that the use of face masks and social distancing, must be maintained in the “new normal” phase, once Phase 3 of de-escalation has finished.

In addition, Illa insisted that it is “essential for the public to continue to follow hygiene and protection recommendations” such as “regular hand washing”, to “avoid infection”.

Spain is finally walking towards the “new normal”, with many regions expecting to secure access to Phase 3 of de-escalation next week. The de-escalation process will end after individual regional premiers decide that their communities are ready to move from Phase 3 to the “new normal”, which is when Spain’s residents will be able to move freely between regions, as reported.

-- Advertisement --



The State of Alarm, if extended tomorrow, will end on June 21, which is when restrictions on movement will officially be lifted.