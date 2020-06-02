UK Festivals May be Cancelled but Cheltenham’s Science Event is Still Going Ahead Online

CHELTENHAM SCIENCE FESTIVAL @ Home will feature six days of free online events, live Q&As, family shows and interactive workshops from some of the top science names in the world. The Festival will be hosted by the world’s first AI Festival Curator, AIDA.

It finishes on Sunday June 7 but tonight (Tuesday June 2 at 8pm Spanish time) famous physicists, Brian Cox and Jeff Forshaw explain in an exclusive live-only event what we know about the cosmos.

During the week, Liz Bonnin, Helen Czerski, Mark Miodownik and experts from UK Research and Innovation join host Greg Foot to take part in a daily investigation into six UN Sustainable Development Goals.

-- Advertisement --



The Director of GCHQ Jeremy Fleming will give an exclusive insight into the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic to Britain’s national security.

Nine of the finest new science voices from across the country battle to represent the UK in FameLab – the world’s foremost science communication competition.

Scientific bartenders Mark Miodownik and Andrea Sella explore the perfect cocktail daily at 6pm; there are unique online editions of funny, thought-provoking show I Am Echoborg and anarcho-nerd pub quiz UniverSilly Challenged; and a Festival Finale with comedians Robin Ince and Josie Long presenting their Cheltenham Shambles.

There will be a Virtual Discover Zone with online activities from Festival partners including computer games design challenges from the University of Gloucestershire, the future of medicines from the British Pharmacological Society, a virtual tour of EDF’s nuclear power plant and codebreaking challenges from GCHQ.

Visit https://www.cheltenhamfestivals.com to find out how to follow all of the events, many of which will remain online for 30 days via their YouTube channel.