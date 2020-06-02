The ‘Forgotten Four Hundred’ – British Nationals left stranded in South America Plead for Mercy Flights out of the Country

More than 400 British travellers that have been left stranded and forgotten about across six Central and South American countries will now be able to return home on two charter flights this month.

TWO transatlantic flights have been booked by the UK government and are due to leave from San Jose in Costa Rica and Quito in Ecuador for London Stansted on June 11, families of the ‘Forgotten Four Hundred’ have been pleading for the safe return of their partners and friends for weeks.

British travellers in Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Chile will be able to board ‘sweeper flights’ to take them to Costa Rica and Ecuador for the final transatlantic passage back to the UK, the government said.

Priority will initially be given to travellers aged over 70, those with medical requirements, people travelling with young children and others in remote or ‘at-risk’ areas. More than 2,100 British travellers have already been brought back from the region on chartered flights organised by the government during the coronavirus pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) minister for the Americas, Wendy Morton, said: “This is a complex operation with British travellers wanting to return home from across Central and South America.

“Our teams across the region are doing everything they can to get as many people as possible home to their families and will continue to provide support to British nationals who remain.”

According to government figures there are still 20,000 British nationals in need of repatriation.