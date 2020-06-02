Teenager suspected shooter in incident on Spain’s Costa Almeria leaving three injured

A TEENAGER is under arrest for injuring three people in a shooting incident in the Puche district of Almeria City last week.

Police believe the 18-year-old Moroccan national, who lives in the neighbourhood, fired several shots on the night of May 27.

Officers investigating the call out to report the sound of gunfire close to Calle Sevillanas found one man lying and two others sitting on an area of waste ground. They all claimed they had been hit by buckshot.

A search of the zone led to the discovery of four spent 12/70 shells, which police said is ammunition for a hunting rifle.

The investigations led to the detention of the young Moroccan, identified as Y S A, on Monday, and this morning he appeared in court via videoconference. He is now being held in prison awaiting trial on charges of attempted homicide, causing bodily harm and illegal ownership of a firearm.

The two men police found sitting suffered only minor injuries in the shooting, but the third victim needed an emergency operation and remains in hospital.

Police said the investigations had ruled out the shooting being a clash between rival gangs in the neighbourhood or related to some crime, and said it could have been simply a sudden outburst of anger.