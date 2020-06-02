Taller de la Amistad Assocation reopens in Nerja and will gradually resume activities for those with functional diversity

FIREFIGHTERS disinfected the outside and interior of the Asociacion Taller de la Amistad building.

The Taller – the Nerja association for those with functional diversity – was closed throughout lockdown but opened earlier this week and will gradually recommence the centre’s activities, beginning with the Early Care service.

This will be followed by Juvenile Care although at present both are provided telematically online.

The disinfection was requested by the association’s president Antonio Contreras who thanked Nerja’s mayor Jose Alberto Armijo for arranging this with Malaga province’s Consortium of Fire Brigades.

This has supplemented the cleaning and disinfected carried out periodically by the municipal cleaning service, Contreras explained.

Javier Rodriguez and Daniel Rivas, respective Health and Social Services councillors supervised the disinfection, afterwards thanking the Consortium firefighters for all their efforts in guaranteeing the population’s health and safety.