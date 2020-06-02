Spain’s Costa del Sol optimistic about tourism recovery thanks to growing interest from holidaymakers at home and abroad

The Costa del Sol’s tourism sector is highly optimistic about a recovery in the sector this year, thanks to a growing interest from both national and international holidaymakers, despite the impact of the lockdown.

“WE are optimistic about the return of both national and international tourists to the region,” stated Francisco Salado, President of Costa del Sol Tourism and Planning today. Thanks to improved health statistics and declining Covid-19 new cases and fatalities, “we’ve seen a rise in national residents wanting to visit Andalucia”, he said. There’s also a spike in interest in from overseas tourists, who are now “also looking at holidaying in the Costa del Sol this year,” confirmed Salado.

“Of course, we can’t expect to see the 13 million visitors that the region has enjoyed in recent years,” he pointed out. But, despite the negative impact of the crisis on tourism, “we are hopeful that we will see optimal recovery this year,” he added. Salado also acknowledged that income will inevitably “fall” due to a decline in national tourism because “for security reasons some will choose to remain in their own provinces and regions this year. But we have data that demonstrates that the Costa del Sol and Andalucia are the top destinations for holiday reservations in the country.”

Reservations have shot up, “with some places already fully booked in July and August, and we are seeing an increase in people booking for September too”, Salado revealed. International tourism also looks promising, he said, despite the “erroneous and mistaken messages generated by the Government”, he added. “However, I believe the Government is now planning to rectify this, which will help to increase the number of international tourists on the Costa del Sol between the months of July and September.”