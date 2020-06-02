Spain’s Andalucia Wins Top Spot as The Region with Most Tourist Reservations Worldwide – Sending a Glimmer of Hope to Costa del Sol and Beyond

According to the travel website ‘Travelgate,’ Andalucia, the southern region in Spain, has been named the region with the most tourist reservations worldwide (11 per cent), placing it well ahead of Florida in the US and the Canaries in Spain. Ultimately, this title has sent a glimmer of hope to the struggling business on the Costa del Sol and beyond.

ANDALUCIA has many strong points which make it attractive to international tourists, including a combination of beaches, pleasant weather, amazing gastronomy and rich culture which has been melded together and shaped its position as the number one tourist destination.

The coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the tourism industry have been unprecedented as the health crisis paralysed the entire sector – from hospitality to aviation. However, the data recorded on the internet about travel searches and reservations has solidified its position as one of the most attractive and popular destination for tourists.

Since the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, announced that the country would be welcoming international tourists once again in July, the entire nation has experienced a third of all global reservations (33 per cent), ahead of the United States with (31.5 per cent) and ahead of its neighbour Portugal with almost 10 per cent.

However, the question lies in where does all this demand come from? A large majority, almost 80 per cent, are reservations from Spanish residents. More than 7 per cent are from its largest tourist market, the UK and a little more than 5 per cent is from Portuguese residents.

When breaking down the demand for holidays in Spain, the most sought-after region is Andalucia, as this regional community racks in 11 per cent of all reservations worldwide, ahead of Florida and the Canary Islands.

The Director for the Hotel HN Collection in Sevilla, Nacho Anso, has said that “We are noticing a palpable happiness that until recently we did not have.

“We are now seeing the light, the only issue is that we have emerged from a very, very dark place,” recognises Manuel Dominguez the director of the Doña Maria hotel.