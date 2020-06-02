Room for all on Motril’s 460,000 square metres of sand, even with social distancing

MOTRIL’S mayor reminded the local population that the city’s beaches are “big enough for everyone.”

They can hold 71,000 people, Luisa Garcia Chamorro pointed out.

The first 10 metres from the water’s edge is now reserved for walking, but apart from this, beachgoers and their families have 460,000 square metres of sand, more than enough to respect the required two-metre distance, she said.

Speaking prior to the reopening of Granada’s beaches, the mayor admitted that Motril was facing a very different summer, with a “before and after” the coronavirus pandemic.

Reopening Motril’s beaches was important to the local economy, Garcia Chamorro declared, but it had to be done “with every guarantee and all safety.”

Information panels inform the public of what they may and may not do, there are permanent Policia Local patrols and a drone overhead, she announced.