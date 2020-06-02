PRIMARY SCHOOL IN BRADFORD SLAMMED SHUT AS TEACHER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

A primary school in England was forced to close after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Thorpe Primary School in Idle, Bradford, joins a number of schools to have to shut as pupils prepared to head back to the classroom. The school sent a message to parents that it would have to close on Saturday, pushing back it’s reopening until June 8.

Parents were told by the school: ‘We have been informed today that a member of our staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Therefore any key worker parent or parent of a vulnerable child who is planning to send their child back to school on Monday 1st June will not be able to do so.

“They should self isolate for another seven days. We will reopen on June 8 for key workers and vulnerable pupils then. Thank you for your support and understanding.”

A council spokesperson said: “The school contacted us as soon as the positive test was known.

“They have acted on the public health advice provided to help protect the safety of children, staff, and their families.”