Portugal’s Foreign Minister welcomes tourists from the UK, USA and many other places as fun and entertainment awaits them.

PORTUGAL is welcoming tourism from select countries with open arms. Unlike some other countries mainland Portugal does not require a period of quarantine for new visitors.

Portuguese Foreign Minister, Augusto Santos Silva recently stated that “Tourists are welcome in Portugal,” and explained that some minor health checks may be introduced at airports but no compulsory quarantine.

At the moment, the list of countries that can fly into to Portugal are:

USA, Canada, Brazil, UK, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, and any other countries where Portuguese is the national language.

However, two Schengen Area countries Italy and Spain are not included in the list as they have considerably more coronavirus cases than Portugal.

The tourism sector counts for around 10 per cent of Portugal’s Gross Domestic Product and the government is eager to start receiving tourists again, while of course enforcing new health and safety measures.

Tourists considering taking a summer trip to Portugal may be wondering if it will be back to business as usual and will be pleased to know that many businesses and attractions are already open. Visitors are able to go to the beach, eat in restaurants, visit museums and partake in many different forms of entertainment.

Here’s a full list of what’s currently open in Portugal:

Cinemas and theatres, book shops and libraries, churches, fishing, outdoor sports and golfing, water sports plus all the other favourites like restaurants and cafes, shopping centres and zoos and aquariums.

The all-important beaches are set to reopen on June 6.

TAP, Portugal’s biggest airline, will resume flights to North American from June 4 and continuing to add more flights as the summer goes on.