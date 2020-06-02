Over 30 Parks in Costa del Sol’s Mijas Open to the Public in Phase 2 Albeit Under Certain Restrictions

THIS Monday, the Mijas Town Hall opened over 30 parks to the public on the Costa del Sol as part of its de-escalation plan in Phase 2, however the parks are still subject to certain restrictions.

Veronica Ensberg, the head of the Parks and Gardens department has expressed that certain aspects of the park remain closed such as the children’s play area.

“We want to make it known that all of our parks are open as of today (Monday June 1), however, we do want to make a special mention that all sanitary measures established by Spain’s government must be respected” when using the facilities, highlighted Ensberg.

Similarly, she detailed that for now, two of the three canine parks in the municipality have been opened, one in the Avenida Marenostrum in La Cala, and another in Avenida Maria Zambrano in Las Lagunas. She assures that shortly, the dog park in Calahonda will also re-open.

-- Advertisement --



Lastly, the department head compounded that the reopening of parks has happened albeit under certain circumstances and restrictions, such as “the prohibition of, accessing children’s play areas as well as accessing and using the toilets.” She reminds the public that the Parks and Garden department have been working to condition their facilities to this new phase of the de-escalation plan.

Last month, the Mijas Town Hall also authorised the use of the coastal path for the use of practising individual and non-professional sports, which adds to another reopened public space for people to enjoy under Phase 2 of the de-escalation plan in Mijas, Malaga.