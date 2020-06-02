Money back for fans of Premier League football team RCD Mallorca paying up front for season tickets in compensation for closed-door matches

THE Balearic Island’s Premier League football team RCD Mallorca is refunding fans 25 per cent of the money they paid up front for season tickets in compensation for matches having to be held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus crisis.

Spain’s La Liga will return on June 11, the halted season due to end in July. However supporters will not be allowed into stadiums to watch the matches.

In an official statement RCD Mallorca talked about “the deep disappointment it means ending the season without our fans, so important at all the club’s historic moments,” but added that the “goal will be to fight for every ball for all the supporters and to fight for a goal which is very exciting with just 11 matches until the end of the competition.”

The statement goes on to stress the importance of preventing any risks to public health and to listening to the authorities. At the same time the club said it recognised the decision to play without the crowds is a “blow for many diehard fans, who make their plans around each match and who dreamed about being at the team’s side at the most important leg of the season.”

The team said it had therefore been looking at different ways to compensate supporters. As well as the 25 per cent discount for the 2019-20 season, other options include getting a name put on the Son Moix stadium’s ‘Fan Wall,’ discounts in official shops, and experiences on match day, like a meet and greet with the players.

The statement also announced that a “solidarity terrace” is being created for the club and supporters to donate match tickets to Covid-19 frontline workers and for them to be thanked during the match.