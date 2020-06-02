Man Arrested by Police in Spain’s Marbella Believed to Have Been Involved with 2019 Machine Gun Killing

AN individual dressed in black was arrested on the streets of central Marbella today (June 2) by a number of Police Officers in uniform and plain clothes.

It is reported that he was associated in the machine gun murder of a suspected gangster in the city in 2019.

An eyewitness stated “He was arrested 20 paces from me, he threw himself on the ground before the police got out of the van, he was carrying a black backpack” which was removed by the officers.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.