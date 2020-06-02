Independent autopsy confirms George Floyd died of asphyxia & proves other two officers contributed to his death too

An independent autopsy has confirmed that George Floyd, who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in the US last week (as reported), died as a result of asphyxia.

ACCORDING to two medical examiners hired by Floyd’s family, George Floyd died due to lack of oxygen as a result of the compression on his back and neck. Dr Michael Baden, former New York City medical examiner who carried out the post-mortem examination, stated today: “The cause of death in my opinion is asphyxia, due to compression to the neck – which can interfere with oxygen going to the brain – and compression to the back, which interferes with breathing.”

The independent findings contradict the official examination carried out by the state’s medical examiner, who reported that “underlying health conditions played a role in his death”, and there was no evidence of “traumatic asphyxia or strangulation”.

According to the family lawyer, Benjamin Crump, the charge against Derek Chauvin – the officer responsible for Floyd’s death – should be increased to first-degree murder. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter last week, after the State’s post-mortem results were carried out. Furthermore, the independent autopsy proves that the two other officers, who were filmed kneeling on Floyd’s back along with Chauvin, also contributed to his death.

During a press conference today, Crump stated: “Beyond doubt he [George Floyd] would be alive today if not for the pressure applied to his neck by officer Derek Chauvin and the strain on his body by two other officers.”