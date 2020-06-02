Hoteliers on France’s Côte d’Azur are ready and waiting to welcome a successful summer season in their region

THE President of the Regional Federation of Hoteliers of Provence-Alpes- (PACA), has said that “tourism professionals in one of the most visited regions of France are in the starting blocks as they approach summer vacation. A holiday that promises to be a bit special this year.”

As the country moves into Phase 2 of confinement, the French are being encouraged by the government to stay on home soil for their holidays this year.

A request which makes the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region the perfect summer destination.

Last week, the SNCF indicated that a quarter of TGV reservations for the coming season were destined for the PACA region.

The PACA region has large accommodation capacities, with no less than 3.1 million beds, including 650,000 beds in commercial accommodation and 2.5 million in second homes. However, this summer, it will be impossible to depend on foreign customers, who usually represent a third of visitors.

Last Wednesday, the president of the metropolis, Martine Vassal. announced a plan of €10 million to revive tourism in the Bouches-du-Rhône. This plan consists of the distribution of gift cards of €50 and €100 to anyone spending three nights minimum in hotels and campsites in the region. A flat tourist season would be an economic disaster for the region, as tourism generates 143,000 jobs and 9.8 billion euros in annual tourist revenue in the territory.