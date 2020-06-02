Gran Canaria side UD Las Palmas in Canary Islands could be first football team in Spain to play in front of fans since start of coronavirus crisis

GRAN CANARIA side UD Las Palmas could be the first football team in Spain to play in front of fans since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Club President Miguel Angel Ramirez has revealed that talks are underway about reopening the Second Division team’s stadium to spectators as early as next week.

“We will comply with everything the authorities ask us and next week we will be able to announce that the UD Las Palmas fans will be able to go to the stadium to cheer on their team, from June 13 against Girona,” Ramirez tweeted on the club’s official account on Monday.

In an interview with UD Radio on the same day, the club president explained that it would be dependent on a final approval, and if the Canary Islands have all entered the third phase of the lockdown de-escalation, which is expected to be the case next Monday June 8.

He said he has negotiated the proposal with the football league at the same time as holding conversations with the Canary Island government president Angel Victor Torres, and with the head of the Gran Canaria administration Antonio Morales.

“If the territory enters Phase three and the responsibilities are passed on to the Canary Island government, I have negotiated with Angel Victor Torres the possibility of opening up the stadium to fans, and he has given his approval,” Ramirez maintained.

He also said the idea has the backing of the Gran Canaria administration, which owns the stadium.

The football league has demanded that certain protocols be put in place, and the health authorities would then have to give authorisation, he added.

But he is convinced that “if we move into Phase three we can demonstrate that we are a safe destination,” and that UD Las Palmas will be the first to open up its terraces once more.