France begins a second phase of easing lockdown rules today as Coronavirus figures continue to drop

FRENCH residents will welcome Phase 2 of the easing of lockdown rules today (Tuesday) as official figures have shown the COVID outbreak slowing down in France.

New measures will include the reopening of restaurants and cafes in the green zones, where the virus is circulating least. in Paris, an orange zone, parks and restaurant terraces will reopen and further restrictions on travel will be lifted allowing travellers to exit the current 100km-radius.

France’s coronavirus colour coded map no longer shows any red zone where one had previously covered the country’s northeast region and Paris in red, showing the area for most infections.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and the French government have been locked in a highly publicised dispute with regard to parks and gardens which finally began to open over the weekend. Hidalgo had previously stated that for them to remain closed would be a “public health” issue.

Restaurants, cafes and bars are able to reopen to patrons from today with tables spaced at least one metre apart to adhere to social distancing measures.

Conditions for these will be more strict in orange zones where customers will have to be seated on outdoor terraces. However, Paris has promised to allow businesses to use extra space needed on streets if it does not cause any disruption.

There will be lots more entertainment available as swimming pools, gyms, theatres and amusement parks are allowed to reopen in green zones and from June 22 in orange zones. Cinemas can also reopen across the country on June 22.

High schools and middle schools, which had so far remained closed nationwide, will also be permitted to reopen across the country from Tuesday. Schools will face a strict health protocol meaning numbers of children returning per class could remain considerably limited.

-- Advertisement --



The controversial StopCovid phone app will finally be available from today. The Bluetooth-based app will allow users to know if they have been in close contact with someone infected by COVID.