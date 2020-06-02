First ordinary council meeting in Costa Almeria holiday favourite Mojacar since Spain’s state of alarm came into force

MOJACAR council has held its first ordinary plenary session since the state of alarm came into force in mid-March, with all councillors maintaining mandatory social distancing in the meeting room and wearing face masks.

The meeting mainly covered economic matters, and the financial plan for 2020-2021 was approved as the first point of the day.

Included on the agenda was the revocation of the previously agreed budget surplus, due to the change in circumstances as a result of the coronavirus crisis and the initial approval of its new application.

In the plenary session held on February 26, the local authority approved an application to use the budget surplus for debt redemption. But given the immediate need to take action to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak, through the Royal Decree-Law of March 17, urgent extraordinary actions have been authorised to use a part of the surplus for spending on social policies and assistance, along with financial aid to those in need.

The Royal Decree set a limit of 20 per cent of the positive balance, which puts Mojacar €25,672 at Mojacar’s disposal.

The councillors also approved a €10,000 grant for Mojacar’s Red Cross. The team has been carrying out excellent work throughout the current crisis, as it has always done over the years, and the local authority sees the organisation as the most proactive and suitable for administering any necessary assistance to local residents.

A further point on the agenda which the meeting approved was the council’s final step towards a low-carbon economy as part of a European Regional Development Fund (FEDER) programme for sustainable growth.

Finance councillor, Francisco Garcia Cerda, presented details of this second phase using FEDER assistance, although, the council pointed out, it will in fact be the third phase as there was an initial stage co-financed with the Almeria provincial council.

This is the second time that the EU has co-financed the project, with an investment of €1,066,000 to go with a municipal contribution of €113,000. This will finance works on changing 915 light points. Once completed there will be low-consumption public lighting throughout the municipality, with the corresponding improved energy efficiency and savings on electricity expenditure.