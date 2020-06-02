Family Affair: Parents and Underage Son in Costa del Sol’s Malaga Arrested for Selling Drugs from Their Home

As part of a macro operation to dismantle drug networks, National Police in Costa del Sol’s Malaga have busted a home in which two parents and their underage son were selling and distributing drugs from their home.

THE operation has concluded with the arrest of three individuals, all of Spanish nationality, a mother, a father and their underage son as the alleged culprits of drug trafficking.

When officers conducted a search of the household, they seized a total of seven grams of pure cocaine, along with 10 pre distributed packages, 27 tablets containing cutting substances, a precision scale and €1,045 in cash.

The investigation began when police officers received various amounts of information about a house in the Portada Alta area in Malaga which dedicated itself to selling illegal narcotics, more specifically cocaine.

The investigation led officers to a nearby building in which they observed an unusual amount of people entering and leaving the building without security measures. For this reason, the officers were able to give this case priority as it constituted a threat to the collective safety.

The investigations carried out by the police officers deduced that the mother, father and son were all involved with the drug trafficking operation. The mother had also been in prison previously for similar incidents but was later released due to health problems.

Those arrested, along with the seized elements have currently been placed at the disposal of the Investigation Court of Malaga who has already ordered the one family member to enter prison.