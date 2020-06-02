EasyJet launches a ‘Europe with Confidence Pledge’ to reassure customers and encourage holidaymakers to book

EasyJet launches a ‘Europe with Confidence Pledge’ to reassure customers and encourage them to book.

The pledge, which was sent in an email from chief executive Johan Lundgren to previous passengers, includes the option to switch flights up to 14 days before departure without a fee while travel restrictions remain in place.

The email said: “At easyJet, we know Europe better than anyone else. We’ve been connecting people and places for over 25 years, and we’re always committed to helping you feel safe to travel on our flights and holiday packages.

“That’s why today, in light of Covid-19, we’re launching our ‘Europe with Confidence Pledge’. A promise to you, our customers, that we’ll look out for your wellbeing, reaffirm our commitment on sustainability and continue to offer great value.”

EasyJet plans to resume UK flights on 15 June, starting primarily with a range of UK internal flights – and one French service. Last week, EasyJet announced it would seek to reduce its workforce by up to 30% and restructure its business with a return to 2019 market demand now unlikely, it believes, until 2023.

