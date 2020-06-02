BREAKING NEWS: UK CORONAVIRUS DEATH RATE DROPS!!

Figures just released from the health ministry reveal that the UK has recorded its lowest coronavirus deaths for seven weeks.

The number of deaths associated with the coronavirus in the UK has reached its lowest weekly level for seven weeks. Data from the Office for National Statistics along with the most recent NHS England figures, suggests the total number of coronavirus deaths across the UK however is substantially higher than the government’s latest statistics.

The figure is well down on the height of the pandemic when weekly totals reached 22,351 deaths – nearly 12,000 more than normal, excess deaths measure the number recorded above the historical average.

The ONS said there were 2,589 deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales registered in the week ending May 22, this figure is down 32% from the previous seven days, with 3,810 deaths involving coronavirus registered in the week ending May 15.

