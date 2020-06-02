BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Ministry of Health release daily coronavirus figures

SPAIN’S Ministry of Health does not add any deceased for the second consecutive day and registers an increase in infections, with 137 positives since yesterday.

The number of infected patients diagnosed by PCR in the last 24 hours is 137, an increase compared to yesterday when they were 71. Madrid (73), with 53 per cent of those infected, is the region in which the most positives have been recorded. Since the beginning of the health crisis, 27,127 people have died in Spain and 239,932 have suffered the disease.

In the last 24 hours, the ministry has not reported any deaths, as happened yesterday, with a total of 34 in the last week. It should be noted that the Health Ministry is carrying out reviews of the history of deaths and infections diagnosed by PCR so that the daily balances better express the current evolution of the pandemic in Spain. The largest review was carried out on Monday, May 25, when the ministry lowered the death record by almost 2,000.