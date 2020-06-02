BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

THE data on deaths in social and medico-social establishments had not been updated for several days. The Directorate General of Health reports on Tuesday 28,940 deaths related to Covid-19 in France since the start of the epidemic, 107 more than the balance sheet the day before.

In detail, 84 additional deaths took place in hospitals in 24 hours, for a total of 18,590 since the beginning of March. The number of deaths in Ehpad him amounts to 10 350 dead, against 10 327 Friday, or 23 additional deaths.

On the first day of the second phase of deconfinement, 14,028 people are currently hospitalised for Covid-19 infection (compared to 14,288 on Monday) and 229 new admissions have been recorded in 24 hours (compared to 89 the previous day).

1,253 patients with severe form are hospitalised in intensive care. Among them, 33 new serious cases have been admitted in the last 24 hours, against nine on Monday. Including discharges, the balance remains negative in these services reserved for critical infections, with 49 patients of Covid-19 less compared to Monday.