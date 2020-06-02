Bar owners in Spain’s holiday destination Benidorm report ‘calamity’ as they try to reopen in Phase 2 of de-escalation

Several bar owners in Costa Blanca’s Benidorm have been hugely disappointed to learn they could not reopen their establishments for customers in Phase 2 of de-escalation yesterday.

ESTABLISHMENTS including Andy’s, Rock Star, Memories, Uncle Ped’s and Jumping Jack’s have all reported that they now have to reclose “as they don’t have the correct licenses”, according to Benidorm’s local council. These businesses will not be able to reopen their doors to customers until at least June 15, reported the bar owners.

To make matters worse, all the bars on Calle San Pedro that actually did have the “correct licenses” are also being forced to close for at least another month due to road works being carried out to pedestrianise the area. Unfortunately, establishments such as the Coach and Horses, Harbour View, Jarrow Lad and Refuel, reported that they had already taken staff off state help (ERTE), so they could reopen for business yesterday. But as a result of a “lack of communication” on the part of the council, it has not only created extra paperwork and a huge headache for the bar owners, but will also mean a further loss of huge business.

Many bar owners across Benidorm are not impressed with the local council, as their actions are doing little to “encourage” local businesses that have suffered big financial losses since the lockdown started back in mid-March.