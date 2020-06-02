Band of Thieves in Costa del Sol’s Mijas Dress Up as Police and Violently Tie Up a Family to Steal From Their Luxury Villa

THE Guardia Civil are now investigating an incident in which a band of six thieves dressed up as policemen went to a luxury villa in Mijas, on the Costa del Sol, and tied up the family to steal from them.

Typically, these kinds of robberies are only portrayed in films or nightmares, however for a family in Mijas this was a reality like no other.

According to police sources, the six individuals wore fake police jackets with which they coerced the father and son at the mansion to believe they were real officers. Once they were inside, they jumped the pair and tied them up. In order to find their most luxurious and expensive items the thieves tortured the pair.

The thieves managed to steal various jewels and other objects which have now been enlisted to investigators in Benemerita. The National Police is trying to connect the case to a previous investigation with similar details which occurred days earlier in Marbella.

The violent robbery happened early in the morning on Thursday of last week. According to sources, the thieves gagged the victims so that their pleas for help could not be heard and they intended to ransack the property quickly so as to flee without any problems.

The victims of the assault were a father and his son, both of who had their hands tied behind their back with zip ties. Allegedly the thieves all spoke Spanish and they worked together in a very coordinated and harmonious manner, allowing them to flee the mansion in only a few minutes with goods valued over €300,000.

Once the thieves left the scene, the father managed to untie himself from the binding and was able to call the Guardia Civil who then took over the investigation. The luxury villa was part of a private compound in which many of the houses are for rent so witnesses are slim to none. Furthermore, the mansion is on the service road of the A-7 highway road which passes Mijas Costa, which effectively guaranteed a quick and speedy flight.

The other case occurred in Marbella only a few days earlier and investigators are now trying to connect the two due to their similarities. In this case, an undetermined group of thieves (who did not pretend to be policemen) beat the victim of the robbery in a violent manner, after having tied his hands to be able to check out the property in his presence until they found all that they wanted and fled.

Another similar case which investigators are aware of happened in a completely different area of the province, in Archidona, on March 24. This involved the kidnapping and torture of an old man who they forced to withdraw money from several ATMs in the area.