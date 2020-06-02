As most of Spain moves into Phase 2 we should take advantage of all the things we moved to this beautiful country for

WITH the majority of Spain now having entered Phase 2 of de-escalation it is still very surprising to find that the streets are relatively quiet and the businesses that have decided to move ahead and reopen are still not receiving the custom we may have expected.

Although people have been very vocal about expressing their need to get out in the streets and return to the bars and coffee shops on social media, now there seems to be some reluctance.

It is understandable that residents may have some fears as to what they face outside, but many businesses have gone through extra planning and expense to make their establishments safe for you, the customer.

Whether it be marking out spaces to allow social distancing, removing tables to create space, supplying sanitary products or retraining staff on new health standards, they have gone to this extra trouble not only to keep their livelihoods going but also to welcome you, the public, back to the places you enjoyed eating with your family, having a coffee and a chat with friends or enjoyed taking the children for a day out.

Many beaches are now open, you would think that in itself would have people sprinting from the homes that have imprisoned them the last couple of months, straight for the sea and the sun.

Surely that’s one of the main reasons why expats have decided to relocate to Spain, chasing the sun, the relaxed Spanish lifestyle of enjoying things outdoors, tapas, paella, relaxing on the beach, things you won’t find at home.

We need to trust in the Health Ministry who have said it is now a safe time for us to leave our homes. We need to give business owners hope and reassurance that their café, restaurant, bar, shop etc will succeed.

So let’s get out there and show our support and start to return to a normal life.

Let’s appreciate everything we moved to this beautiful country for.