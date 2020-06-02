A Live Tribute to Pink Floyd Performed on Stage in Costa Blanca and Streamed to your Home

THIS Saturday, June 6 at 9pm CET there is a Spanish first, produced by a British band who will be performing in Alicante City but streaming across the world.

Bob Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute who regularly tour Spain will be on stage at the Sala Babel playing some of the most legendary music of the Floyd and you can stream it live into your living room regardless of where you are.

This is a pay to view concert presented by Bob Floyd Produccions and Vuvuzela.es giving those who like to enjoy live music the chance to be part of a full rock concert streamed in HD.

This is not lockdown home participation but the full band on stage backed by their light show and it costs €6.60 to join in although there is a VIP option where you can talk to the musicians after the show.

To find out more about the event visit https://vuvuzela.es/producto/bob-floyd-live-streaming.