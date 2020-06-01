Tourist cycle route mapped out on Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE Junta de Andalucia has mapped out a nearly 100-kilometre tourist cycle route along a stretch of Almería’s coastline with the aim of encouraging sustainable tourism connected to the Mediterranean.

The Junta’s provincial delegate for Development and Infrastructure, Eloisa Cabrera, oversaw the installation in Almeria City of signposts, information panels and markers for the ‘EuroVelo 8’ route, much of which goes through the Cabo de Gata Natural Park.

The delegate highlighted the attractions of cycle tourism in Almeria, saying it offers “the best beaches and climate to receive European tourists who are lovers of the outdoors,” while at the same time “encouraging local cycle movement, which is so recommended in this times.”