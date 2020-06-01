Spot the Swimmer as Beaches Reopen to Have a Dip in Spain´s Costa Blanca South

BEACHES reopened for swimmers and sunbathers in Spain´s Costa Blanca South area today(June 1), but initial reports suggested that there was hardly a rush to get into the water.

Guardamar and Orihuela allowed bathers back from the start of Phase Two of lockdown de-escalation, but Torrevieja will wait until next week, whilst Pilar de la Horadada has the swimming start this Wednesday(June 3).

The issue for most municipalities has been the concern that they don´t have enough council staff to monitor capacity and social distancing across all of the beaches, but it appears there were no situations resembling any form of crowding on what turned out to be a quiet Monday.

Orihuela´s beaches councillor, Ramón López Cabrera, said that people should be careful and avoid any crowds.

His wishes seem to have been granted though in common with other areas, local police and Civil Protection patrols have been stepped up just to check that everything is in order.

Guardamar was the first municipality in the Vega Baja to announce that swimmers and sunbathing would be allowed on its beaches, and mayor José Luis Saéz commented:-

“Everything has gone well, and since there are no tourists and given the fact that we are at the start of June, it´s allowed us to see how people are getting their heads around the rules, which they appear to have been doing well.”