Spain’s Tourism Minister Guarantees Healthy Holidays when Foreign Travel Resumes to the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca this July

SPAIN’S tourism minister has guaranteed health safety when international holidaymakers are scheduled to return to the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca regions this July.

Reyes Maroto was being interviewed this morning (June 1) on Ana Rosa’s Telecinco programme and said that safety was a priority.

“One of the strengths of our country is going to be making sure that any visitors will remain healthy. It is not about being the first to bring back foreign tourists,” she said.

“It is about being the safest and being able to guarantee that the tourist comes to enjoy a unique experience and that they will return home fit and well.”

Maroto explained that the tourist return could happen in some areas as soon as the middle of the month.

“We have been working and talking with all the tour operators, who are already preparing to bring foreign tourists and preparing an air bridge corridor which can be used by some services in in mid-June.”

That was taken as a strong hint that German and other European countries would be allowed tourist access to some of Spain’s islands like the Balearics.

The Tourism Minister also said that a big promotional campaign in association with key regions like Andalucia and Valencia is being worked out.

“We have talking to media outlets, and we also had a meeting last Friday with regional governments to sort out a major national campaign to boost domestic tourism.”