Spain’s Right-Wing Party Vox Brands the New Guaranteed Minimum Income Scheme as “Anti-Spanish” and An Open Invitation for Immigration

The new financial measure, the guaranteed minimum income scheme, implemented by the central government has been branded as “anti-Spanish” and as an open invitation for unwanted immigration by the right-wing party, Vox.

According to Santiago Abascal and his party, Vox, the use of the vital and minimum income will only serve to “make poverty chronic” and is “anti-Spanish” because the Basque Country and Navarra will be able to manage it in its territories. Ultimately, it has been branded as an open invitation for back door immigration as Spain will “fill up with illegal immigrants” seeking this kind of financial help.

Although last week the right-wing party seemed privier to the idea, it has now ganged up on the notion and cited their disapproval with the measure. Part of this is due to the videos which have already appeared on social networks in which “mafias that exploit people” are trying to reach this government help.

Amongst other controversies, the party has also applauded Donald Trump’s decision to categorise the anti-fascists movement Antifa as a ‘terrorist group’. Jorge Buxade, a party spokesperson said, “only the fact that we must be doubtful as to whether these kinds of organisations should be legal or not shows the level of social decontrol, we find ourselves in”. He claims that the choice must be between “order and barbarity”.

-- Advertisement --



However, the spokesperson does not stop there, he furthers his argument to include conspiracy theories. Buxade contends that the violence currently being witnessed in America runs parallel to Trump’s decision to stop “participating in the global circus which has become the World Health Organisation, and the United Nations” as well as the “communist government of China”, which have become the service of widespread lies, data concealment and the spread of fake news.

Buxade adds that: “We are aware of this and that it is a political strategy at the global level and therefore we condemn it, we encourage governments across Europe to follow the path of holding the Chinese government and he WHO accountable and to proceeded the prohibition of all radical left organizations who deserve the violence on our street”.