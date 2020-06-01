Spain celebrates ZERO Covid-19 deaths since pandemic started as it walks towards ‘new’ normal

Spain has registered zero Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours – for the first time since the pandemic started – according to the country’s Ministry of Health today.

In fact, just 35 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded during the last week in Spain, with eight territories reporting no deaths at all in the last seven days, stated the health authority. They include Balearic Islands, Basque Country, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Ceuta, Melilla, Murcia and Navarre. The country’s total Covid-19 death toll stands at 27,127, and it’s no longer one of the top five countries in the world with the most coronavirus-related deaths, as was the case just a few weeks ago.

In terms of new infections, just 71 people have been diagnosed with the disease, compared to 96 reported yesterday. The Ministry of Health confirmed that the majority of the new cases continue to come from the most affected areas, such as Madrid, which registered 18 cases yesterday, with 16 in Catalunia and around 11 in Castilla and Leon.

In fact, seven regions have reported no new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. They include the Basque country, Cantabria, Extramadura, Galicia. La Rioja, Melilla and Murcia. However, the Ministry of Health advises to review the latest data with caution, as figures on Sundays and/or Mondays are often inaccurate due to fewer staff working at hospitals at weekends.

Spain has registered approximately 239,638 confirmed infections to date. Nevertheless, the country is relieved to see a continued decline in both coronavirus-related deaths and new cases, as the country walks towards the ‘new’ normal.