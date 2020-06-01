Smokers Survey Sees Changing Tobacco Habits Under Spain’s Coronavirus Crisis

A study conducted by Spain’s Ministry of Health has shown how the coronavirus health crisis has impacted upon the changing tobacco habits of residents in the country.

THIS Sunday the world celebrated a holiday created by the World Health Organisation (WHO) known as the Global No Tobacco Day, which for many years now, has tried to show society how pervasive and prejudicial the effects of smoking have on one’s health.

For this reason, the Ministry of Health in Spain published a timely study known as ‘Tobacco, other forms of consumption and quarantine.’

Amongst the 17,000 participants in the survey, 6.37 per cent of respondents agreed that they had stopped smoking during the health crisis and that 5.98 per cent had reduced their intake considerably since the beginning of said crisis.

-- Advertisement --



Students, individuals with ERTEs and parts of the population who has been forced to stop working are amongst those who have recorded a more notable spike in consumption.

According to another study conducted last month in April by the WHO, they found that smokers had greater possibilities of developing graver symptoms in the case of contracting Covid-19 in comparison to non-smokers: “Smoking deteriorates the lung’s function, which in turn affects the rest of your body in its battle against illness.” It also puts you at a higher risk of developing other cardiovascular illnesses, cancer, respiratory illnesses and diabetes.

These side effects of smoking have in turn caused 13.56 per cent of smokers to try and stop this addictive habit. Whereas, 70.8 per cent of those who have tried to stop assure that they have tried to stop smoking by themselves, and 10 per cent have tried with the help of pharmaceuticals.

In respect to the most used tobacco products during quarantine, the survey has found that cigarettes come in first place with (54.74 per cent), rolling tobacco (26.13 per cent) and electronic cigarettes or vapes (4.34 per cent).

When examining passive smokers, they too have seen habits change during the coronavirus crisis, the study shows that household exposure to environmental tobacco smoke has decreased during quarantine.

According to data collected by the Ministry of Health, 61.83 per cent of the people surveyed who have said they have been exposed to smoke before confinement say that they have stopped being exposed. Therefore, quarantine has helped to reduce tobacco consumption and even close to 7 per cent of survey respondents have taken advantage of this opportunity to quit permanently.