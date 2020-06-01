Shop Workers To Strike at Big Name Supermarket Chain in Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Over Virus Safety

STAFF are set to go on strike at a big name supermarket chain in Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.

The CCOO and UGT unions want members at Lidl supermarkets to strike for 24 hours this Thursday (June 4) after failing to reach an arbitration agreement over safety rules as State of Alarm rules are eased.

Unions are upset over the lack of anti-coronavirus protocols implemented by Lidl bosses, and accused them of “lacking goodwill” when they made an appearance at mediation.

The CCOO said that Lidl’s labour relations are based on mistrust and conflict and in a statement said that “the company is refusing to address even the most basic questions.”

Last week, Lidl said that they respected the rights of workers to take industrial action and said that they maintained a constant dialogue with the unions.

The company said that since the State of Alarm began in March, their priority has always been to “guarantee the safety and health” of its customers and, “especially” of the employees.

“We are acutely aware of the effort they have made every day to allow families to continue shopping in our stores,” it commented.

Lidl added that “all kinds of measures” have been introduced to guarantee maximum security, both in its 600 stores in Spain and in warehouses and offices.

It also talked about providing face masks, disinfectant gloves and gels for all of the staff, as well as 6,500 security screens installed in front of the cashiers in addition to reducing store capacity and trading hours.