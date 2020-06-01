Rolls Royce Marine Division Moves to Spain’s Costa Blanca from Catalonia in Fresh Jobs Blow

ROLLS ROYCE is to move its Power Systems marine division plant from Catalonia to Spain’s Costa Blanca region.

It’s a fresh blow to the north-eastern area of the country that last week saw car-maker Nissan announce plans to shut its Barcelona factory, with the loss of around 3,000 jobs.

Rolls Royce through its subsidiary company, Bergen Engines, has been in Tarragona for over 30 years, and is switching the operation to Alicante.

Royce’s Spanish marine division was largely acquired by Norwegian-owned Konsgberg Maritime Spain last year, who then moved their registered office to Alicante.

The Catalonia business is said to generate annual sales of €800 million, with the company having an order book of around €450 million.

Bergen Engines specialises in making diesel and medium speed petrol engines for merchant ships.

Kongsberg has a naval electronics plant geared towards fishing and fisheries in Alicante, and it’s unclear whether Bergen will be moving to that location as well.