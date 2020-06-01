“Quash the Quarantine”: Airline Bosses Plead with UK Government to Scrap the New Law saying it will Kill Travel and Tourism

Aviation bosses have warned the UK government that the proposed 14-day quarantine for arrivals ‘will kill the travel industry’

The Government plans to introduce the quarantine scheme within a week but there are serious concerns that it could hit the travel industry hard as its already on the ropes due to the coronavirus crisis. Home secretary, Priti Patel, announced the quarantine scheme last month and it is due to come into force on 8 June.

The government is even facing a backlash from a group of Tory MPs over its quarantine plans as trade leaders warned it would “kill” the travel industry. Several former ministers including Chris Grayling are backing calls for a rethink of the 14-day isolation period for people entering the UK.

EasyJet, Ryanair, Jet2, and British Airways have all repeatedly said that the quarantine plan would wreck the airline industry, as Nations across the world slowly emerge from the pandemic, travel is the first sector that should experience an upturn. It’s not just the airline industry that is affected by the law, thousands of people in the UK and abroad rely on the sector for work.

-- Advertisement --



The Spanish economy relies heavily on the tourist industry as unemployment in manufacturing is very high, something the government has been trying to fix for years. The Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca regions of Spain, for example, have built their local economies on tourism and without holidaymakers would face a very grim future indeed.