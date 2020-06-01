Promising news for expats confined to Costa del Sol and Costa Almeria as Andalucia government says it will allow inter-province travel in Phase three

THE Junta de Andalucia will allow travel between provinces under lockdown de-escalation Phase three, if the Spanish government delegates this responsibility, the regional administration’s Vice-President has announced.

In comments to Spanish press on Monday morning, Juan Marin, who is also the Junta’s regional Tourism minister, said that if it is the case that central government passes down certain powers to the regional administrations for the final phase of the easing of State of Alarm restrictions, from June onwards “mobility could be opened up between all the provinces in the community which are in the same phase.”

Marin added that residents would be expected to continue to respect health and safety regulations and would be given continual reminders.

He also expressed his conviction that Malaga and Granada will move into the third phase of the de-escalation next Monday along with the other six Andalucia provinces.