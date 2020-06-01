THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s defunct Instagram account has dropped to 11.1 million followers following their retreat from the limelight with insiders speculating the public are losing interest in the duo since they left for America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had performed their final duties in March before they stepped down as senior royals to focus on their own charities, saying they wanted to build a more private life in LA for themselves and young son Archie.

The couple were later forced to drop the Sussex Royal branding as part of their release from ‘The Firm,’ starting an Archewell Foundation instead, and are thought to be waiting until after the pandemic to announce any further details on their charity or any new social media accounts that they may be planning to launch.

Piers Morgan has branded the former Suits actress a “shameless piece of work” and accused her of getting her spouse to “ditch” his family. The Good Morning Britain presenter has taken a fresh swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently as they continue their new life in Los Angeles after stepping down from their senior royal duties.

“They seem so utterly irrelevant, stuck in their rented Hollywood mansion, desperately trying to get attention.

“Doing stupid lawsuits and whining about the media. No one cares.” – Piers Morgan.

The pair are currently residing in actor Tyler Perry’s Hollywood mansion with their one-year-old son Archie, where they are keeping a low profile amid ongoing charity work.