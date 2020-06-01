Premiere Night for Costa del Sol Charity’s Virtual Fashion Show Video

AT last, the La Cala de Mijas Lions Club is able to get back on its feet and start collecting money again in order to help local groups and associations.

They haven’t been idle during the lockdown and created their own video fashion show as they couldn’t conduct their usual annual parade.

It will be premiered on the terrace of the Miraflores Golf Club, Calle Severiano Ballesteros at 7pm on Monday June 15 and tickets for this will cost €10 to include a glass of wine and tapas with €5 generously donated to the Lions.

The fun doesn’t stop there as John Sharples (star of Euro Weekly News and a Legend in his back bedroom according to the Lions) will also be presenting “What you did in lockdown” which has a section of video and photos featuring La Cala residents in all their glory.

Bring a pen as he will be setting a quiz.

Bookings are essential because of lockdown capacity rules and may be obtained from the Lions shop during its refurbishment, weekdays (except Wednesdays) between 9.30 am and noon or call 663 529 280 for more details.