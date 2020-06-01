Popular Beaches with British Expats in Spain´s Costa Blanca South Allow Swimming From This Wednesday

A set of beaches popular with British tourists and expats in Spain´s Costa Blanca South area will allow swimming from this Wednesday(June 3).

Pilar de la Horadada council has given the go-ahead for the move, two days after the Vega Baja region moved into Phase Two of lockdown reduction measures.

Beaches north of Pilar on the Orihuela Costa have allowed bathers from today, but Torrevieja is waiting until next week.

Sunbathing will also be permitted on Pilar´s beaches with the requirement to follow social distancing rules of 2 metres.

Pilar council has admitted though that they do not have enough staff to carry out checks that regulations will be observed , but local police and Civil Protection staff will be carrying out patrols to make sure that everything is in order.

Pilar´s Environment Councillor, Pedro Miguel Moya Albaladejo, said that a lot of work has been put into the beaches to make sure that entry points follow all the Ministry of Health safety protocols.

Showers, footbaths, and toilets will be out of action as per the guidelines, and information signs detailing the need to enjoy the beaches safely have been erected.

A further issue is the damage done to the beaches by last September´s Gota Fria and Storm Gloria in January, which has meant that all of the planned repairs have not yet been carried out, due to the State of Alarm restrictions.

That includes work on the stairs at the Rocamar coves or the ramp at Conde beach.

The council has reminded beach-goers that items like sun loungers must be carried out in a way that observes the social distancing rules and that there must not be more than 15 people in a group.

A minimum distance of 6 metres also has been maintained from the sea to the first group of people basing themselves on the sand.

Pilar council added that municipal swimming pools will remain closed until proper safety guarantees can be put into place.