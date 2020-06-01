One Step Closer: As of Today, 70% of the Spanish Population Is Now in Phase 2 of the De-escalation Plan including Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca

Around 32 million residents, or 70% of the population in Spain will have officially commenced phase 2 of the de-escalation plan, marking them one step closer to the ‘new normality’.

However, this means that 30% of the population, or rather, 15 million people, will be stuck in Phase 1, more specifically, the Community of Madrid, parts of Cataluña and Castilla y León. Furthermore, this does not include the 45,000 residents living on the islands of Formentera, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa, who are entering phase 3.

Costa Blanca’s Valencia will enjoy their first splash in the water today as the province enters Phase 2 of the de-escalation plan. Beaches will re-open to the public with a guided distance of 2 metres between umbrellas and hammocks, as well as the showers only being open to one person at a time.

Pools will be re-opening at a maximum capacity of 30% and under pre-booked appointments. Bars and restaurants’ can now open inside their premises at 40% capacity, whilst night bars and clubs remain closed. Cinemas, theatres, and auditoriums restart their activity at a third capacity and hotels may now re-open their common spaces. Shopping malls can also open at 30% capacity and 40% in each shop.

Malaga and Granada will also join the rest of Andalucia in enjoying the above liberties as, they too, enter the second phase in the path towards a ‘new normality’. They have only been in Phase 1 since May 18, whilst the rest of the autonomous region began phase 2 on May 25.

The regional government has insisted that there are no longer any reasons to hold back Malaga or Granada in Phase 1 and that these areas even boast of better health data than other territories in the community who were passed into Phase 1 without a fuss.