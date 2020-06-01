New rules for national & international holidaymakers to Spain’s beaches from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca

Coastal towns across Spain are introducing new beach rules and regulations for both local and international holidaymakers after de-escalation, so they can enjoy the country’s beaches safely, and avoid the risk of Covid-19 contagion.

ALTHOUGH certain rules and regulations vary according to province/region, there are some rules that apply to all regions. Not adhering to some of the new beach restrictions could result in fines of up to 3,000 euros. Here are some of the new beach rules that must be observed to ensure everyone’s safety.

Beach-goers must practice strict personal hygiene. Shower before and after going to the beach, and ensure that all beach accessories and beachwear are clean. Individuals must ensure one towel per person.

2. It’s also vital keep your hands clean, avoid touching the nose and mouth and swallowing water. Footwear, such as flip flops, are compulsory to use toilet facilities and communal wash areas.

Safe distances of around 2.5 meters must be maintained between umbrellas, towels and people to avoid contagion. Remember to place parasols/umbrellas at least six meters from the sea, to avoid fines. No group sports such as volleyball or football are allowed, nor are games, such as tag, or beach tennis. Lilo and water toys for water recreation are also prohibited. Do not bathe/swim in prohibited areas.

6. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

7. Nude sunbathing is prohibited.

8. Families/individuals are advised to spend no more than 4 hours on the beach, either in the morning or afternoon to avoid overcrowding.