National Police offices reopen to public for ID and passport processing on Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE National Police has reopened to the general public its offices in Almeria city, El Ejido, Roquetas de Mar and Huercal-Overa for processing IDs and passports.

Appointments must be made in advance by calling 060 or via the official website www.citapreviadnie.es.

The police clarified that people are expected to arrive on time for their appointments and be wearing a face mask, with the exact amount in cash as other forms of payment are not permitted: €12 for IDs and €30 for a Spanish passport.

Social distancing has to be observed at all times.

Almeria police also have two mobile ID units for people who are unwell, have reduced mobility or a disability, or simply lack the means to reach one of the offices, which are expected to start operating again in September.