More setbacks for restoring Torre Ansaldo which could lose out on EU funding owing to coronavirus pandemic

SAN JUAN Town Hall confirmed that restoring Torre Ansaldo, interrupted by the coronavirus crisis, will eventually go ahead.

Work was due to start last March and should have been completed by May but had to be postponed owing to the pandemic.

Eva Delgado, Urban Development councillor at San Juan Town Hall, explained that at present the only projects where work has resumed are those included in the Diputacion provincial council’s programme.

Deadlines have been suspended, Delgado said, and it is now up to the regional government to provide a new route map for the rehabilitation.

The Ansaldo tower was originally built in the late 15th century as part of the coastal defence system and is one of the oldest in the network although residential, agricultural and religious buildings were added in the 16th and 17th centuries.

There have been continual setbacks to municipal plans to restore the complex and having missed the May deadline is the latest problem, as this could affect eligibility for EU funding.