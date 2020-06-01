Minister of Tourism for Andalucia in Spain says holiday reservations have already reached 60% in July and 75% in August

The Vice President of the Board and Minister of Tourism for Andalucia, Juan Marín, has said that it is “very probable” that by the middle of June the number of reservations will allow for a “very hopeful” and “more optimistic” summer than initially thought possible.

IN a videolink press conference with the Board’s crisis cabinet, Marín pointed out that the data that the department is looking at are the forecasts that come from travel agencies and tour operators, which already put 60 per cent of the reservations in July and 75 per cent in August in Andalucia.

-- Advertisement --



Quote from Juan Marín:

“There is a very special interest from all over the world to try to escape this summer,” said the Minister of Tourism, who added that international markets are still “very active” and that airlines “are going to start recovering flights in June and in July return to a position of relative normality.”

He confirmed that the summer season is expected to be “very competitive” and that in recent weeks there has been a significant increase in “sun and sand” reservations, which are expected to increase when holidaymakers see that beaches are returning to normal and they once again become “an important tourist attraction.”

The Costa del Sol moves into Phase 2 of the lockdown today and it is generally thought that by July 1 the region will be classed as “virus-free,” allowing it to de-escalate altogether and return to the new “normality.” The rest of the year will reveal if the “King of the Costas” can retain its crown.